MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The first group of Russian war planes has left Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria and begun the long journey home, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The group included Sukhoi-34 fighter-bombers. The ministry said each group will be led home by either a Tupolev-154 passenger plane or an Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft carrying engineers, technical personnel, and cargo. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)