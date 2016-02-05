FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says West rejected proposal for Syria coordination centre -Interfax
February 5, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says West rejected proposal for Syria coordination centre -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A Russian proposal to set up an advisory body in Amman to coordinate actions in Syria was rejected by the United States and its Western allies, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday.

“Our minister proposed holding a telephone conversation with (U.S. Defence Secretary) Ashton Carter on Jan. 19, but we were given to understand that such a talk was not expedient,” Antonov said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
