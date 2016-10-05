FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia may ship 100,000 T wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid -source
October 5, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Russia may ship 100,000 T wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia is considering shipment of 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as humanitarian aid, a source at Russia's Agriculture Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday, adding this volume could be supplied via the Black Sea and paid for by Russia's government.

"We will decide on this by the year-end," the source said. He added that Russia would be also ready to supply more than 100,000 tonnes, if Syria paid for the extra volumes. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

