Turkey summons Russian ambassador over 'physical attacks' on missions, firms
November 26, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey summons Russian ambassador over 'physical attacks' on missions, firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned the Russian ambassador to protest “physical attacks” on its missions and companies operating in Russia, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish missions and firms have been singled out for attacks under the auspices of protests, the foreign ministry said. Moscow has threatened economic retaliation against Turkey after a Russian warplane was downed near the Syrian border this week. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
