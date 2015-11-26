Turkey summons Russian ambassador over 'physical attacks' on missions, firms

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned the Russian ambassador to protest “physical attacks” on its missions and companies operating in Russia, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish missions and firms have been singled out for attacks under the auspices of protests, the foreign ministry said. Moscow has threatened economic retaliation against Turkey after a Russian warplane was downed near the Syrian border this week. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)