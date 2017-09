ANKARA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian sanctions will cost Turkey an annual $764 million worth of food exports, Turkish Agriculture Minister Faruk Celik said on Wednesday.

Key trading partner Russia is banning a number of Turkish imports in retaliation for the NATO member downing a Russian jet it said had violated its airspace while flying sorties in Syria. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)