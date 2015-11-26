FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says strengthens control over food imports from Turkey
November 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says strengthens control over food imports from Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has strengthened control over food and agriculture imports from Turkey, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian government has told the food safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor to strengthen controls after the agriculture ministry’s research showed that about 15 percent of agriculture imports from Turkey did not meet Russian regulations, it added.

Turkey supplies mainly vegetables, fruits and meat products to Russia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
