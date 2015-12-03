FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia halts work on TurkStream gas pipeline project
December 3, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russia halts work on TurkStream gas pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended preparatory work on the TurkStream pipeline project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

“Currently work on Turkish Stream has been halted,” Novak said. He said though talks on building a nuclear power plant in Turkey remained open.

Novak also said he saw no need for Russia to decrease oil production, and did not anticipate the oil exporters’ club OPEC would change its output quotas at its forthcoming meeting. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

