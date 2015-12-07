FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey summons Russian envoy over alleged rocket launcher on ship - official
December 7, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey summons Russian envoy over alleged rocket launcher on ship - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after accusing Russia of a “provocation” after a serviceman on the deck of a Russian naval ship allegedly brandished a rocket launcher while the vessel passed through Istanbul at the weekend.

Relations have deteriorated sharply since Turkey last month became the first NATO member in more than half a century to down a Russian plane, which it said had violated its airspace while flying sorties over Syria. The pilot was killed. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
