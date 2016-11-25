Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria crisis in phone call

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to resolve the Syria crisis in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The Kremlin said in a statement the discussion on Syria was constructive and that both sides agreed to continue active dialogue via foreign and defence ministries, as well as via security services, to coordinate efforts in the struggle against international terrorism. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning)