MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered the Russian government to draw up measures that would include freezing some joint investment projects with Turkey, in retaliation for the downing of a Russian warplane by Turkey.

He also told a meeting of cabinet ministers on Thursday that the measures would include restrictions on food imports from Turkey. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)