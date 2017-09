MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday it has suspended all cooperation with the Turkish military including a hotline set up to share information about Russian air strikes in Syria, TASS news agency reported.

Russia has also threatened economic retaliation against Turkey and said it is still awaiting a reasonable explanation for the shooting down of its warplane on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)