Russia says has proof Turkey main consumer of Islamic State oil

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Ministry officials said on Wednesday that they had proof Turkey was the main consumer of Islamic State oil and that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were involved in doing business with Islamic State.

The officials, speaking at an event in Moscow, cited satellite imagery which they said showed oil tanker trucks heading from Islamic State territory to Turkey and said they knew of three routes by which the oil passed into Turkey.

The Defence Ministry added it would continue to launch air strikes on Islamic State oil infrastructure in Syria as part of its bombing campaign. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)