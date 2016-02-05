FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin says backs Syria peace, but will continue to support Assad
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 5, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says backs Syria peace, but will continue to support Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia is not eschewing political or diplomatic ways to settle the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday, while making clear it would continue providing military assistance to the Syrian government.

“Russia is consistently making efforts within the general international framework of seeking a peaceful and political settlement to the situation in Syria,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with journalists.

“At the same time, Russia is providing support to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic in its fight against terror,” he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Wriitng by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.