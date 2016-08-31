Russian says expressed concern to Turkey about Syria actions

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the conflict in Syria over the phone on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov expressed concern about the actions of Turkish armed forces and of Ankara-led opposition groups in northern Syria, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The call took place at the initiative of the Turkish side. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)