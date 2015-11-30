FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remains of Russian pilot flown from Turkey to Russia on Monday - Turkish military
November 30, 2015

Remains of Russian pilot flown from Turkey to Russia on Monday - Turkish military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The remains of the Russian pilot killed last week when his jet was shot down by Turkey left Ankara bound for Moscow on Monday morning, the Turkish military said in a statement.

The repatriation followed a military funeral service attended by the Russian ambassador and other military officials, the military said.

The downing of the jet has prompted a major rupture in relations between the two countries, with Putin this weekend signing off on a raft of sanctions against Turkey. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)

