Russia approves sanctions against Turkey over downed plane
December 1, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Russia approves sanctions against Turkey over downed plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday signed a government order approving a raft of sanctions to be imposed on Turkey over the downing of a Russian warplane.

The order, published on the government’s official website, included a list of the agricultural products that Russia would no longer import from Turkey from Jan. 1, 2016.

The list included fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, grapes and apples, as well as chicken products. It did not include lemons or nuts, of which Russia imports large quantities from Turkey. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Alexander Winning)

