Russia, Turkey most likely to restore cooperation on Syria - Lavrov
June 29, 2016 / 1:45 PM / in a year

Russia, Turkey most likely to restore cooperation on Syria - Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will most likely resume cooperation in resolving the Syrian crisis after the leaders of the two nations agreed to restore ties in a telephone conversation earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Miniser Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov, on a visit to France, also said that he would discuss the Syrian crisis and other issues with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of a regional summit in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

