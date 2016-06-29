Russia, Turkey most likely to restore cooperation on Syria - Lavrov

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will most likely resume cooperation in resolving the Syrian crisis after the leaders of the two nations agreed to restore ties in a telephone conversation earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Miniser Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov, on a visit to France, also said that he would discuss the Syrian crisis and other issues with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of a regional summit in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday.