October 24, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry agree to search ways to resolve Aleppo crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call and agreed that experts will continue searching for ways to resolve Aleppo crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday,

The ministry said in a statement that Lavrov had told his U.S. counterpart the United States U.S. must fulfil its obligations in separating moderate opposition groups from "terrorists" in Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
