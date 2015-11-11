Russia says Lavrov, Kerry discuss approach to Syria peace talks next week

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed by phone on Wednesday preparations for international peace talks on Syria next week.

Lavrov’s ministry said in a statement that key aims of such talks was included promoting dialogue between Syrians with the engagement of all influential international players.

Syrian opposition figures and Gulf commentators dismissed on Wednesday a Russian draft proposal for a process to solve the Syrian crisis, saying Moscow’s aim was to keep President Bashar al-Assad in power and marginalise dissenting voices.