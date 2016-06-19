FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia, U.S. agree on need to improve military coordination in Syria - Russian defence ministry
June 19, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Russia, U.S. agree on need to improve military coordination in Syria - Russian defence ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have agreed on the need to improve coordination to avert incidents while conducting military operations in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Military officials from the two countries reached the agreement at a video conference, the ministry said.

On Saturday the Pentagon said it had questioned Moscow over Russian air strikes conducted against U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces last week. The Pentagon said Moscow had failed to heed U.S. warnings. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

