Russia sees need for more military cooperation with US after special forces move

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday a U.S. decision to deploy special forces in Syria would make cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries more important.

Earlier on Friday U.S. officials disclosed plans to station dozens of special forces troops as advisers in Syria to help in the fight against Islamic State militants

Lavrov, speaking after multi-lateral talks on the Syrian crisis in Vienna, also said discussions on securing a ceasefire in Syria’s four-year civil war would continue but said the fight against terrorist groups would also not cease. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly)