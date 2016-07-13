Russia's Putin, John Kerry to discuss Syria and Ukraine on Thursday

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the Syria and Ukraine crises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The issues (to be discussed) are fairly predictable. Syria, Ukraine and bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Kerry will also hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, Peskov said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)