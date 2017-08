MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States has still not differentiated between terrorists and the co-called moderate opposition in Syria, which allows militants to prepare new offensives, RIA news agency cited a Russian deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday.

"There is an element here of a political ruse at least," Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)