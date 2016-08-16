Russia says Lavrov and Kerry discussed Syria deal on phone

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday discussed by phone how to implement a Russian-U.S. deal on coordinating action in Syria and getting a ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the phone call had taken place at Washington's initiative and was focused on the situation in Aleppo and on discussing how best to implement the deal which Moscow said had been reached during a visit by Kerry to Moscow in July. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)