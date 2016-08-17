U.S. assessing if Russian use of Iran base violated U.N. resolution

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday its attorneys were assessing whether Russia violated a U.N. Security Council resolution by using an Iranian air base to conduct military strikes inside Syria but had not yet reached a determination.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Russia's continued use of the Iranian base to strike Syrian targets "doesn't help" to reach a cessation of hostilities in the country's civil war between government forces and militants. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)