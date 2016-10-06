FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. talks on non-diplomatic options in Syria continue despite Russian warning - State Dept.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
October 6, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. talks on non-diplomatic options in Syria continue despite Russian warning - State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is continuing internal deliberations about non-diplomatic options to address the war in Syria despite a Russian warning on Thursday about the consequences of a strike on Syrian army positions, the U.S. State Department said.

"I've seen the comments out of Moscow. Those comments notwithstanding, that conversation inside the U.S. government continues," State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

His remarks followed a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that the United States should carefully consider the consequences of strikes on Syrian army positions because they would also threaten Russian servicemen.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.