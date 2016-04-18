FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian foreign minister says no secret talks with U.S. on Syria
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 18, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Russian foreign minister says no secret talks with U.S. on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed media reports that Moscow and Washington were engaged in secret negotiations beyond the framework of the Syrian talks in Geneva.

“There are no secret talks going on between Russia and the United States,” he told a news briefing.

“Attempts to declare that there is some secret communication channel and that within this channel someone had promised to decide the fate of Assad (Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad) bypassing the framework of the Syrian talks, are a lie.”

“I believe that this is an attempt to disrupt the implementation of the U.N. Security Council resolution ... Only the people of Syria will decide the destiny of Syria,” Lavrov added. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.