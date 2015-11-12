Kremlin says Russia to look into Islamic State video that threatens attacks in Russia

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s security agencies will undoubtedly look into a video released on Thursday by Islamic State that threatens attacks in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“I do not know the authenticity of this video, I do not know the authenticity of these sources, but in any case no doubt this will be material for review by our special (security) services,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

Al-Hayat Media Center, Islamic State’s foreign language media division, released a Russian language video with chants of “Soon, very soon, the blood will spill like an ocean”.