MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reiterated readiness to his Syrian partners to continue joint fight against "the terrorist threat" after bomb blasts killed scores of civilians in the Arab nation's Latakia province, the Kremlin said.

Putin sent his condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)