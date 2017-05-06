(Corrects 2nd paragraph to clarify Idlib is not the first
de-escalation zone)
MOSCOW May 5 The agreement on safe zones in
Syria will come into force from midnight tonight, but Russia's
air force will continue striking Islamic State elsewhere in the
country, Russian news agencies cited Russian Defence Ministry as
saying on Friday.
The largest of the four de-escalation zones is in northern
Syria and includes the Idlib province and adjoining districts of
Latakia, Aleppo and Hama with a total population of over 1
million, the ministry said.
The position of the United States allowed to create
conditions for political settlement in Syria, the agencies
quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin as
saying.
The fact that the de-escalation agreement was supported by
the United Nations, the United States and Saudi Arabia
guarantees its implementation, he said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)