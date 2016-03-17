FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

U.N. says Syria aid, medicine and prisoner releases still blocked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - Aid convoys were on their way to four Syrian towns on Thursday but the government was still refusing aid to six besieged towns and blocking the provision of medical care who people who needed it, U.N. humanitarian advisor Jan Egeland said.

Egeland, speaking after hosting a regular meeting of countries involved in the Syrian peace process, said he hoped to make progress on the release of detainees, especially women, children and sick people. He called on the United States and Russia and other countries to put pressure on the Syrian sides.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan

