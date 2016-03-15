FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assad aide: U.S. should apply pressure on parties opposed to Syria peace process - RIA
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 15, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Assad aide: U.S. should apply pressure on parties opposed to Syria peace process - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Damascus expects the United States to apply greater pressure on parties opposed a peace process in the country, RIA news agency reported.

“We expect that the USA will apply greater pressure on those who are against the resolution of the situation in Syria,” RIA quoted adviser Bouthaina Shaaban as saying.

Shaaban also said the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, announced by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, was a natural step and Damascus welcomed co-ordination between the United States and Russia, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.