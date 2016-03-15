Assad aide: U.S. should apply pressure on parties opposed to Syria peace process - RIA

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Damascus expects the United States to apply greater pressure on parties opposed a peace process in the country, RIA news agency reported.

“We expect that the USA will apply greater pressure on those who are against the resolution of the situation in Syria,” RIA quoted adviser Bouthaina Shaaban as saying.

Shaaban also said the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, announced by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, was a natural step and Damascus welcomed co-ordination between the United States and Russia, RIA reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)