10 months ago
Russian jet flies near coalition jet over Syria - U.S. official
#Industrials
October 28, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 10 months ago

Russian jet flies near coalition jet over Syria - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A Russian fighter jet unintentionally came close to a U.S.-led coalition aircraft over Syria earlier this month, a U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place on Oct. 17 in the evening. The Russian jet lost situational awareness and flew across the nose of the coalition plane, close enough that the jet's wake was felt, the official said.

The American and Russian militaries have a communication mechanism in place aimed at reducing the risk of collisions and other incidents as they both conduct air operations over Syria. Top U.S. civilian and military officials speak by video conference with their Russian counterparts to discuss operation safety.

The incident follows similar close encounters between Russian and American planes. In September, a Russian fighter jet came within 10 feet (3 meters) of an American spy plane over the Black Sea. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alistair Bell)

