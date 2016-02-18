FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WFP aims to drop food, aid supplies by parachute in Syria's Deir al-Zor
February 18, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

WFP aims to drop food, aid supplies by parachute in Syria's Deir al-Zor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.N. food agency is planning to drop food and other life-saving assistance by parachute to 200,000 people in the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, besieged by Islamic State, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“We would be working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and local partners on the ground to prepare the air drop and to collect and distribute the food and other aid,” Bettina Luescher, spokeswoman of the World Food Programme (WFP), said in Geneva.

The WFP, which provides logistics support for U.N. aid operations, would use a single aircraft initially, possibly a cargo plane already deployed for air drops in South Sudan, she said, adding: “It will take a little while.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

