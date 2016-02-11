FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says U.S. planes bombed Syria's Aleppo on Weds, not Russian ones - TASS
February 11, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says U.S. planes bombed Syria's Aleppo on Weds, not Russian ones - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that U.S. aircraft had carried out a bombing attack on the Syrian town of Aleppo on Wednesday, which the U.S. later said had been carried out by Russian planes, the TASS agency reported.

TASS cited a defence ministry spokesman as saying that two U.S. A-10 ground attack aircraft, flying from Turkey, had bombed objects in Aleppo.

The spokesman also said that a Pentagon spokesman had accused Russia of bombing two hospitals in the town on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Jason Bush)

