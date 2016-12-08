FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Nearly 150 patients evacuated from east Aleppo - ICRC
#Corrections News
December 8, 2016 / 8:58 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Nearly 150 patients evacuated from east Aleppo - ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nearly 150 civilians, most disabled or in need of medical care, were evacuated overnight from a hospital in Aleppo's Old City, the first major evacuation from the eastern sector, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday.

"These patients and civilians had been trapped in the area for days because of heavy clashes nearby and as the front line kept drawing closer," said the head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, Marianne Gasser, who is in the city.

Among those evacuated from Dar Al-Safaa hospital in the Old City - reclaimed by Syrian government forces on Tuesday - 118 patients were taken to three hospitals in the west of Aleppo and 30 people were taken to shelters, also in the west of the city, the ICRC said in a statement.

The evacuation was conducted jointly with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, it said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

