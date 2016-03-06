Fourteen dead and dozens injured in "terror" attack in Aleppo city - Syrian state tv

AMMAN, March 6 (Reuters) - At least fourteen civilians were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday when terrorists struck with mortars and rockets against a busy market place in a residential quarter in the northern city of Aleppo city, Syrian state media said.

The mortars that were fired from rebel-held parts of Aleppo city hit Sheikh Maqsoud, state run Ikhbariyah television station said in a news flash.

The residential area is a mainly Kurdish inhabited quarter of the city that has been for weeks a frontline with heavy clashes between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militias and rebels in control of large parts of the eastern portion of the divided city.

SANA state news agency also reported the incident but gave no details.