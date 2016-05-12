Pro-government forces take ground north of Aleppo - Observatory

BEIRUT, May 12 (Reuters) - Pro-government forces seized positions from rebels in fighting north of Aleppo on Thursday as a ceasefire expired in the city itself, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel with a group fighting in the area said.

The fighting was focused around the rebel-held Handarat area which is important because it is near the last route into opposition-held areas of Aleppo. The rebel said some of the positions lost to pro-government fighters had been recovered.

The 48-hour truce in the city of Aleppo announced by the Syrian military on Monday ended at 1 a.m. (2200 GMT).

There was no immediate announcement of an extension of the truce which was brokered by the United States and Russia with the aim of reviving a wider cessation of hostilities agreement that has broken down in much of western Syria. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Richard Balmforth)