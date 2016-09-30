FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army, rebels wage fierce battles north of Aleppo city
September 30, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Syrian army, rebels wage fierce battles north of Aleppo city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and rebels waged fierce battles north of Aleppo on Friday, sources on both sides said, a week into a Russian-backed offensive by the Syrian army to take the entire city.

Syrian government forces made a significant advance on Thursday north of Aleppo, capturing the Handarat refugee camp, a few kilometers (miles) from the city. The sources gave conflicting reports on the outcome of Friday's fighting.

Hezbollah's Al Manar television said on Friday the Syrian army and its allies took full control of Handarat and the nearby Kindi Hospital area and continued advancing. Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi'ite group, is fighting in support of the Syrian government.

But a senior rebel source denied that the government had captured the Kindi Hospital area, saying the battles were ongoing. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
