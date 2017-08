MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday Syrian government forces control over 95 percent of Aleppo, once Syria's largest city, Russian agencies quoted an official statement.

The Defence Ministry told reporters that since the start of the battle over 2,200 rebels have surrendered and 100,000 civilians left eastern Aleppo, previously controlled by militants. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)