Putin believes resumption of Aleppo air strikes unnecessary for now - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin believes that the resumption of air strikes in Syria's Aleppo is unnecessary for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Putin rejects resuming the strikes in order to give the United States time to separate terrorist groups from the moderate opposition and to allow militants and civilians to leave Aleppo, Peskov said.

However, Russia reserves the right to use all of its means and force to support Syrian army, he added. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)