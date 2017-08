MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The evacuation of 5,000 Syrian rebels and their family members from eastern Aleppo has begun, the TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

A Russian military official was quoted as saying the rebels and their families would be evacuated via a humanitarian corridor that was 21 kilometres (13.05 miles) in length. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)