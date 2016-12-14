Russia says Aleppo rebels resumed attacks at dawn

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that rebels in the Syrian city of Aleppo had resumed fighting at dawn, but that Syrian government forces had repelled their attacks, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

The defence ministry said the Syrian army was continuing its operation to quash resistance in the districts of Aleppo where rebel fighters were still in control, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)