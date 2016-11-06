U.S.-backed forces say operation to retake Raqqa from Islamic State has begun

AMMAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State has begun, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurdish and Arab armed groups said on Sunday.

The SDF said it had set up a command centre to coordinate with the U.S.-led coalition in the campaign to drive Islamic State from Raqqa, its de facto Syrian capital.

In a press conference in the Syrian town of Ain Issa, a town about 60 km northwest of Raqqa, the group also urged residents of the city to leave and avoid areas where the militants were present to avoid harm.