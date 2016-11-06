FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S.-backed forces say operation to retake Raqqa from Islamic State has begun
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

U.S.-backed forces say operation to retake Raqqa from Islamic State has begun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State has begun, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurdish and Arab armed groups said on Sunday.

The SDF said it had set up a command centre to coordinate with the U.S.-led coalition in the campaign to drive Islamic State from Raqqa, its de facto Syrian capital.

In a press conference in the Syrian town of Ain Issa, a town about 60 km northwest of Raqqa, the group also urged residents of the city to leave and avoid areas where the militants were present to avoid harm.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.