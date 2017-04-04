Syrian army command denies used chemical weapons in Idlib

AMMAN, April 4 (Reuters) - The Syrian army command denied it had carried out a suspected chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib that killed dozens of people, including children.

"We deny completely the use of any chemical or toxic material in Khan Sheikhoun town today and the army has not used nor will use in any place or time, neither in past or in future," the army statement said. The incident reported at Khan Sheikhoun would mark the deadliest chemical attack in Syria since sarin gas killed hundreds of civilians in Ghouta near Damascus in August 2013. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)