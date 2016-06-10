FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government forces seize strategic crossroads in Raqqa province - army, monitor
June 10, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Syrian government forces seize strategic crossroads in Raqqa province - army, monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, June 10 (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and their allies took control of a strategic crossroads in Raqqa province on Friday in their latest advance towards Islamic State strongholds in the area, the army and a monitoring group said.

The seizure of the junction, which leads to Raqqa city, Islamic State’s de facto capital and also to Tabqa, another city it controls, came as part of a week-old Syrian government offensive against the jihadists, backed by Russian air power.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said government-allied forces were 15 km (9 miles) from Tabqa.

Both the Observatory and the army said large numbers of IS fighters had been killed in the campaign. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

