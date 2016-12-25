FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad tells Putin he is saddened over Russian plane crash
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
December 25, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 8 months ago

Syria's Assad tells Putin he is saddened over Russian plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Sunday he was "saddened by the crash of a Russian military plane on its way to Syria as its crew had wanted to celebrate his army's victory in Aleppo, but the fight against Islamist militants would not be affected.

In a condolence message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Assad said the two countries were partners in the "fight to lay the foundations of stability, security and peace" in Syria. Russian-backed government forces ousted the last rebels from the city of Aleppo on Thursday after years of fighting.

The Russian TU-154 plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, killing everyone on board, Russian authorities said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich

