a year ago
Syria's Assad vows to fight on in "war against terrorism"
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Syria's Assad vows to fight on in "war against terrorism"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, June 7 (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad vowed on Tuesday to fight on in what he called Syria's war against terrorism, after more than five years of conflict with insurgents that has splintered the country.

"Our war against terrorism is continuing," Assad said in a speech to parliament broadcast by state TV. "As we liberated Tadmur (Palmyra) and before it many areas, we will liberate every inch of Syria from their hands. Our only option is victory, otherwise Syria will not continue."

The Syrian army and allied militia, aided by Russian air strikes, recovered control of Palmyra from Islamic State in March. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
