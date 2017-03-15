FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 5 months ago

Next round of Syria peace talks in Astana scheduled in May - Kazakh deputy formin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, March 15 (Reuters) - Delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran issued a joint statement on the latest Syria talks in Astana and scheduled the next meeting in May, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov said on Wednesday.

The next round of talks will take place on May 3-4, Kamaldinov said.

Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentiev said some of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian delegates would remain in Astana for meetings with rebels. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Maria Kiselyova)

