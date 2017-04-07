FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
France's Ayrault calls on Russia to negotiate on Syria after U.S. strikes
April 7, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 4 months ago

France's Ayrault calls on Russia to negotiate on Syria after U.S. strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAO, Mali, April 7 (Reuters) - France does not want an escalation of the Syrian conflict following the U.S. missile strikes and Russia should now join talks to bring about a negotiated solution to the conflict, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

Speaking in Mali, alongside German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Ayrault said: "We do not want an escalation. We have to stop the hypocrisy. If Russia is acting in good faith it should stop and negotiate.

"We do not wish to raise the stakes, but to find a solution. You can not deal with reality (use of chemical weapons) by resorting to propaganda," he said.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing By Richard Balmforth

